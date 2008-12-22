Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Improved Pathway To Tetracycline Antibiotics

Harvard researchers expand a synthetic route for making new tetracycline analogs and novel pentacyclines

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Building on several synthetic advances in recent years, Andrew G. Myers and coworkers at Harvard University have demonstrated that a novel pathway for making tetracycline compounds is broadly applicable for preparing diverse new antibiotics (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja806629e). Tetracyclines, which consist of four linearly fused rings, designated A, B, C, and D, were discovered 60 years ago and quickly became an important class of broad-spectrum antibiotics. Because a practical synthetic route had never been developed, scientists previously relied on fermentation processes or on "semisynthetic" modification of natural products to make tetracyclines. That limitation, plus increasing bacterial resistance to the drugs, is pushing researchers to devise new strategies. In prior work, Myers' group developed a fully synthetic route to tetracyclines using a key cyclohexenone precursor that they developed, which contains the A and B rings, and a D-ring phenyl ester precursor. When these components couple, the C ring forms. Now, the team has greatly expanded the modular strategy by using diverse phenyl esters to make more than 50 tetracyclines and five-ring pentacycline analogs. The pentacycline shown exhibits the most potent antibiotic activity of the new compounds, with an efficacy in mouse studies similar to that of tetracycline.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enediyne biosynthetic intermediate found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting To The Core In One Step
Polyketide Enzyme Module Makes Ring

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE