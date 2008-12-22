Mallinckrodt Opens Dutch Electronics Lab

Mallinckrodt Baker, a maker of high-purity chemicals for the electronics industry, has opened a new applications laboratory in Deventer, the Netherlands. According to Mallinckrodt, the lab will serve as the primary support site for its photovoltaics business; it will also support European integrated-circuit customers. Mallinckrodt is also expanding a lab in Seoul, South Korea, that supports its business in photoresist strippers and residue removers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter