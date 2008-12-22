Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanotube Building Block Created

Route to cycloparaphenylenes could lead to a new way to make carbon nanotubes

by Stu Borman
December 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

FUNDAMENTAL UNIT
[+]Enlarge
Cycloparaphenylenes (top), made by Bertozzi and coworkers in 9-, 12-, and 18-benzene-ring sizes, are basic building blocks (highlighted bonds) of armchair carbon nanotubes (bottom).
Cycloparaphenylenes (top), made by Bertozzi and coworkers in 9-, 12-, and 18-benzene-ring sizes, are basic building blocks (highlighted bonds) of armchair carbon nanotubes (bottom).

A NOVEL REACTION that could be generally useful for aromatic synthesis has made possible the assembly of a long-sought family of compounds: the cycloparaphenylenes, which are strings of benzenes joined in a ring-around-the-rosy style (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2008, 130, 17646). The compounds could prove useful for constructing carbon nanotubes, which hold promise for electronics, advanced biosensors, and other applications.

Postdoc Ramesh Jasti, chemistry professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator Carolyn R. Bertozzi, and coworkers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's Molecular Foundry and the University of California, Berkeley, carried out the new synthesis. They succeeded by creating rings of benzenes and cyclohexadienes and then using a new aromatization reaction they developed to convert the cyclohexadienes to benzenes.

The aromatization reaction works under low-temperature conditions and generates high yields of pure products; it is an important achievement in itself. Previously, aromatizations of highly strained compounds led to undesirable rearrangements or formation of complex mixtures.

"It's a landmark synthesis" because of its brevity, elegance, creativity, and high product yields, comments Graham J. Bodwell of Memorial University of Newfoundland, in St. John's, who specializes in conjugated "belt" compound synthesis.

The researchers made [9]-, [12]-, and [18]cycloparaphenylenes, which they call "carbon nanohoops" because they are the fundamental circular building blocks of "armchair" carbon nanotubes, so named because of their conformation.

Cycloparaphenylenes that represent fundamental repeating units of armchair carbon nanotubes have been of long-standing interest to theoreticians and nanotube specialists, but no one could get hold of them before. Such cycloparaphenylenes "are challenging targets, and very important ones," Bodwell says. "People have been thinking about structures like these for decades, and a number of groups have been trying to make them."

Spectral characterization of the compounds revealed some unexpected properties. For example, "We saw that the smallest ring absorbed the lowest energy light, which is opposite to what the textbooks teach us," Bertozzi says. "We believe this is a special consequence of the cyclic structure."

Synthetic cycloparaphenylenes could now make it possible to assemble pure armchair nanotubes under low-temperature conditions. It's hard to control the diameter and structural conformation of carbon nanotubes by available assembly techniques, "but both could conceivably be controlled by using carbon nanohoops as seeds for nanotube growth," Bodwell says. "This is extremely plausible and has a very high chance of success. There are a lot of things that can go right now."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Total synthesis of lissodendoric acid A comes via highly reactive cyclic allenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Knot your usual hydrocarbons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful annulation fuses polyaromatics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE