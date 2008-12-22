Advertisement

Materials

Teijin Puts Recycled Polyester Into Tires

by Jean-François Tremblay
December 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 51
Japan's Teijin will begin producing recycled polyester fiber for use as tire reinforcement cord. Until now, Teijin says, recycled polyester couldn't meet the strict technical requirements for tire manufacturing. Teijin's recycled fiber will be part of a new line of eco-friendly tires produced by Toyo Tire & Rubber. Teijin expects Toyo to produce 50,000 of the tires next year and 150,000 by 2011. The material is made by chemically decomposing polyester and then repolymerizing it. The process lowers carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption by 80% compared with production from petroleum, Teijin says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

