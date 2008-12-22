Teijin Puts Recycled Polyester Into Tires

Japan's Teijin will begin producing recycled polyester fiber for use as tire reinforcement cord. Until now, Teijin says, recycled polyester couldn't meet the strict technical requirements for tire manufacturing. Teijin's recycled fiber will be part of a new line of eco-friendly tires produced by Toyo Tire & Rubber. Teijin expects Toyo to produce 50,000 of the tires next year and 150,000 by 2011. The material is made by chemically decomposing polyester and then repolymerizing it. The process lowers carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption by 80% compared with production from petroleum, Teijin says.
