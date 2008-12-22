Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

WTO Abandons Plan To Revive Trade Talks

by Glenn Hess
December 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Blaming a lack of consensus among major governments, the World Trade Organization has abandoned plans to convene a meeting of ministers to clinch a multilateral trade deal by the end of the year. Negotiations aimed at reaching an accord in the beleaguered Doha Development Round of global trade talks have dragged on for seven years because of differences over how to cut agricultural subsidies and duties on industrial goods. WTO Director General Pascal Lamy said on Dec. 12 that after a week of intensive consultations, he had not "detected the political drive" for a final push toward agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Susan C. Schwab added that "due to numerous outstanding issues voiced by several WTO members, it became apparent that the gaps were too large to bridge at this time." The U.S. wants China, India, Brazil, and other developing countries to cut duties on industrial goods more deeply and to eliminate chemical tariffs altogether. But developing nations have been reluctant to open their markets, primarily fearing surges in agricultural imports. It is unclear how strongly the Obama Administration will back the talks, and the number of lawmakers who are skeptical of the benefits of free trade is growing on Capitol Hill.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry caught in the middle of trade war escalation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Big Guns Target Global Warming
Trade Ministers To Resume Global Talks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE