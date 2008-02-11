[+]Enlarge Credit: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

Mardi Gras will be over, but New Orleans, the site of the American Chemical Society's 235th national meeting, will still be lively and welcoming to visitors. The ACS president, 29 technical divisions, one secretariat, and four committees will host original programming in 712 half-day oral sessions and 89 poster sessions. More than 9,200 papers will be presented. Because of the unique opportunity offered by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' spring meeting coinciding in New Orleans with ACS's, some symposia in subject areas of interest to the membership of both are being jointly presented. Registered attendees of either society's meeting may attend technical sessions at both and explore the exposition featuring both groups and the Global Congress on Process Safety exhibitors.

ACS President Bruce E. Bursten has made energy-related issues, education initiatives, enhanced communication of the centrality of chemistry, and international cooperation between chemists and chemical engineers the focus of the spring meeting. Bursten's presidential symposium, "America Competes: Innovations in Science Education for the 21st Century," opens the meeting on Sunday, April 6, among a host of other related symposia and receptions. A joint ACS/AIChE presidential keynote symposium, "Energy Research: Future Challenges and Opportunities," takes place on Monday afternoon.

Among the occasions for celebrating are the 40th anniversary of Project SEED and the centennials of ACS's Divisions of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Physical Chemistry. A poster session celebrating 10 years of Beckman Scholars in Chemistry on Sunday evening is followed on Monday by a presidential symposium in the morning and a reception that evening.

As always, the spring national meeting recognizes the many winners of ACS national awards. This year's event will begin with dinner on Tuesday at The Sugar Mill, followed by the general meeting at which Gabor A. Somorjai will deliver the Priestley Medal Address. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar and other Cope Scholar Award winners will be honored during the ACS fall national meeting in Philadelphia.

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are being offered. The career fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance and professional development workshops. And the exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 500 booths.