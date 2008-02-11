Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

235th National Meeting

New Orleans April 6–10

February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images
Credit: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

Mardi Gras will be over, but New Orleans, the site of the American Chemical Society's 235th national meeting, will still be lively and welcoming to visitors. The ACS president, 29 technical divisions, one secretariat, and four committees will host original programming in 712 half-day oral sessions and 89 poster sessions. More than 9,200 papers will be presented. Because of the unique opportunity offered by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers' spring meeting coinciding in New Orleans with ACS's, some symposia in subject areas of interest to the membership of both are being jointly presented. Registered attendees of either society's meeting may attend technical sessions at both and explore the exposition featuring both groups and the Global Congress on Process Safety exhibitors.

Meeting Info On The Web:

ACS President Bruce E. Bursten has made energy-related issues, education initiatives, enhanced communication of the centrality of chemistry, and international cooperation between chemists and chemical engineers the focus of the spring meeting. Bursten's presidential symposium, "America Competes: Innovations in Science Education for the 21st Century," opens the meeting on Sunday, April 6, among a host of other related symposia and receptions. A joint ACS/AIChE presidential keynote symposium, "Energy Research: Future Challenges and Opportunities," takes place on Monday afternoon.

Among the occasions for celebrating are the 40th anniversary of Project SEED and the centennials of ACS's Divisions of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Physical Chemistry. A poster session celebrating 10 years of Beckman Scholars in Chemistry on Sunday evening is followed on Monday by a presidential symposium in the morning and a reception that evening.

As always, the spring national meeting recognizes the many winners of ACS national awards. This year's event will begin with dinner on Tuesday at The Sugar Mill, followed by the general meeting at which Gabor A. Somorjai will deliver the Priestley Medal Address. The Arthur C. Cope Scholar and other Cope Scholar Award winners will be honored during the ACS fall national meeting in Philadelphia.

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are being offered. The career fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance and professional development workshops. And the exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 500 booths.

For those attendees interested in "voluntourism," the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau website (www.neworleanscvb.com) offers an opportunity to support the rebuilding efforts in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Scenes from the ACS Fall 2024 hybrid meeting in Denver
Call for papers: 2020 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
254th ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE