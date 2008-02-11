AMRI Acquires An Indian Pilot Plant

Albany Molecular Research Inc. has expanded its activities in India through the acquisition of FineKem Laboratories, based in Aurangabad. The deal adds a pilot-scale intermediates manufacturing facility to AMRI's Indian operations, which include a process development site in Hyderabad and manufacturing plants in Aurangabad and Navi Mumbai. AMRI plans to upgrade the FineKem site to enable the manufacture of clinical trial materials and commercial drug substances.
