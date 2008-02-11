Good Advice

The article about making the transition to management reminded me of the advice I was given by Hale Charch of DuPont, in my experience one of the greatest research directors (C&EN, Nov. 5, 2007, page 53). Upon promoting me to a management position, he offered this advice: "From now on, you will succeed to the extent that the people whom you supervise succeed. Your job will be to help them in any way you can."
Probably the best advice I have ever had.
Peter R. Lantos
Erdenheim, Pa.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter