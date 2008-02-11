Albemarle Wins Anthera Contract

Albemarle has scored a contract to manufacture bulk quantities of varespladib, a cardiovascular disease drug from Anthera Pharmaceuticals that is in Phase III clinical trials. Scientists at Albemarle's South Haven, Mich., facility will optimize the production process and then manufacture the drug according to current Good Manufacturing Practices standards. Ontario-based Patheon will produce the finished tablet for the late-stage trials. Varespladib has shown promise in helping reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels in patients taking statin therapies.
