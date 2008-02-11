Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Linda Raber
February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Que
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Lawrence Que
Credit: Courtesy of Lawrence Que

Sponsored by Alfred Bader

During the past several decades, research performed by Lawrence Que Jr. has changed the way scientists think about the chemistry of nonheme iron proteins and complexes and has placed him among the world's most prolific and important practitioners of bioinorganic chemistry.

Que, 58, 3M/Alumni Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, has played a pioneering role in understanding the functions that nonheme iron centers play in dioxygen activation in biology. These enzymes catalyze a diverse array of metabolically important transformations that include hydroxylation of aliphatic and aromatic C-H bonds, heterocyclic ring formation, arene cis-dihydroxylation, and oxidative ring cleavage. Using a multidisciplinary approach, Que has successfully combined biochemical/biophysical studies of metalloproteins and synthetic approaches to develop structural and functional models for these systems in order to produce as complete a picture as possible for the metal active site and its role in catalysis.

Highlights of Que's research accomplishments in the biomimetic area include the complete characterization of the first complexes containing the bis(µ-oxo)diiron "diamond" core, which has led to their postulated involvement in the mechanisms of dioxygen activation and substrate oxidation in important enzymes such as methane monooxygenase and ribonucleotide reductase. His group's synthesis and characterization of these systems represent a landmark in modern inorganic chemistry research and have captured the imagination of the international scientific community.

Que has also made spectacular progress in obtaining the first synthetic nonheme iron(IV)-oxo complexes. In 2003, he reported the first crystal structure of a mononuclear Fe(IV)=O complex. Subsequently, other examples have been obtained, including room-temperature stable complexes that hydroxylate cyclohexane. Such species are related to proposed intermediates in the catalytic cycles of some nonheme iron enzymes.

Another significant thrust in Que's efforts has been the design and characterization of functional models for iron enzymes, with the goal of mimicking key aspects of enzyme reactivity. In the past 20 years, Que has succeeded in developing excellent models for the oxidative cleavage of catechol (both intradiol and extradiol) by catechol dioxygenases, oxygen activation by α-keto acid complexes, arene hydroxylation, and olefin cis-dihydroxylation. In all cases, he reported the first well-characterized examples.

These biomimetic efforts led to the first examples of bioinspired nonheme iron catalysts capable of stereospecific alkane hydroxylation and enantioselective olefin cis-dihydroxylation with H2O2 as oxidant. These results may be useful toward developing new "green" oxidation catalysts. Low-temperature studies allowed the direct spectroscopic observation of an Fe(III)-OOH intermediate, and isotope labeling studies with 18O-labeled water strongly implicated the participation of an Fe(V)=O oxidant. This key finding has general significance in the chemistry of oxygen activation.

Que received a B.S. in chemistry in 1969 from Ateneo de Manila University, in the Philippines, and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1973 from the University of Minnesota. He joined the faculty at Cornell University in 1977 and moved to the University of Minnesota in 1983.

The award address will be presented before the Division of Inorganic Chemistry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Catalysis Lectureship To Suljo Linic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elusive Enzyme Species Trapped
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: John A. Gerlt

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE