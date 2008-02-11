Alpharma To Sell Bulk Drug Business

The specialty drugmaker Alpharma has signed a deal to sell its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business to investment funds managed by 3i, a private equity firm, for $395 million in cash. The business, with 700 employees at plants in Europe and China, makes several fermentation-based APIs and one synthetic API. Alpharma had sales of $139 million in the first nine months of 2007.
