Chemtura Exits Fluorochemicals

Chemtura has sold its fluorochemicals business to DuPont for an undisclosed sum. The business, which includes a plant in El Dorado, Ark., had sales of about $56 million in 2006. About 25 Chemtura employees will join DuPont. DuPont says it bought the business to enhance its presence in fire extinguishants, pharmaceutical propellants, and other specialty fluorochemicals. The company says Chemtura's technology may enable the development of more sustainable fluorochemicals, such as auto air conditioner fluids with low global warming potential.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter