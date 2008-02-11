Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Diesel Fuel In Hydraulic Fracturing Threatens Aquifers

by Bette Hileman
February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Environmental Protection Agency has been concerned about the use of diesel fuel in hydraulic fracturing operations because if this diesel-containing fluid finds its way into a drinking water aquifer, the water would be unfit to drink for decades.

In an attempt to protect against such aquifer contamination, EPA signed a voluntary memorandum of understanding in 2003 with three companies that handle about 95% of hydraulic fracturing—Halliburton, Schlumberger Technology, and BJ Services. In the agreement, the companies promised not to use diesel fuel—which contains benzene, toluene, and xylene—in fracturing.

But according to staff from the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, there is evidence that some companies continued to use diesel fuel, at least to a limited extent. In November, Committee Chairman Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.) wrote to the firms that had signed the agreement and to two other big drilling companies to ask for information about their use of additives in hydraulic fracturing. In the letter, he requested data showing the chemical makeup of the fracturing fluids used and the total volumes of the companies' production in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

As the committee waits to hear back from the companies, at least one of the firms is on record saying it does not use diesel fuel. At a Bureau of Land Management advisory council meeting held on Nov. 16, 2007, in Colorado, Halliburton Technical Manager Mike Eberhard said, "Halliburton does not use diesel anymore as a carrier for guar gum and prides itself in that." But, he added "I cannot speak for other service companies."

more on this topic

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Uneven State Rules And Trade Secrets Fuel Fracking Debate
Federal Rules For Fracking
EPA Plans To Collect Data On Fracking Fluids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE