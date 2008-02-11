Digital Briefs

Online

(1) "The Promise Of Tomorrow" is a radio program that debuted on BIZ Radio Network's Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston airwaves on Feb. 2. It airs weekly on Saturday from 2 to 3 PM CST. Veteran reporters host and moderate the program, which is available online at thepromiseoftomorrow.biz. Topics of these shows will include how business merging with science shapes the future; emerging technologies and nanotechnologies; hot trends; new products coming out of the lab and into the market; how micro- and nanotechnology are shaping medicine; and the energy and defense industries. All shows will be archived and available via the website. BIZ Radio Network, www.bizradio.com

"UHPLC Sample Prep" is an aptly titled Web page for the preparation of samples and solutions used in ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC). The page, www.millipore.com/prep4UHPLC, provides technical information on sample preparation products; the ability to search for, compare, evaluate, and purchase UHPLC-compatible products; best practices and related data for buffer filtration; solvent filtration; and new product updates. The page is used to compare prices of competing product lines and could be useful for a large range of projects, from visualizing downstream and upstream protein activity to ensuring the quality and flavor of beer during the brewing process. Millipore's "Learning Center" complements the UHPLC page by offering products and advice on cell biology; lab filtration; process development and monitoring; bioproduction; immunodetection; drug discovery and development; and an assortment of tutorials. It is accessible by any Web-enabled PC or Mac. Millipore, www.millipore.com

(2) Biomedical science researchers across the globe now have a convenient way to meet, share medical research, and potentially expedite the development of new medical treatments. The online community BioMedExperts.com was launched on Jan. 11, linking experts from more than 120 countries with over 1.4 million profiles and 12 million preestablished network connections. The site, currently free for all users, contains a predefined profile for researchers whose papers have been included in the PubMed database at least three times in the past 10 years, which is editable by the user. Building a profile from scratch is also an option. The community is literature-based and allows networking to be cultivated in a direct and field-relevant manner. The website's ability to analyze all associated professional connections within the network and view scientific publications opens a way for Web-based social networking sites to contribute to the next medical breakthrough. The community website is accessible from any Web-enabled computer. Dell/Collexis, www.biomedexperts.com

Software