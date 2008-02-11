Dow is Hosting Two Terracotta Warriors

Two authentic Chinese terracotta warrior statues have arrived in Midland, Mich., which is headquarters to Dow Chemical, as part of a four-month celebration of China's cultural heritage. "As a global company with growing operations in China, East is meeting West in many exciting ways," says Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris. The 2,200-year-old warrior statues will reside in the Alden B. Dow Museum of Science & Art.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter