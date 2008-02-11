GE Will Buy Filter Company Whatman

GE Healthcare will pay roughly $713 million to acquire Whatman, the Kent, England-based separations technology firm. The deal helps expand GE's life sciences business, which the company calls "a key area of growth." GE gains a broad range of filters and membranes that complement its technologies and products for biopharmaceuticals research and production. Whatman has struggled with supply-chain and manufacturing issues and in the past six months has undergone a major restructuring to improve the health of its business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter