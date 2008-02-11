GSK Strikes Deal For Amira Compounds

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to develop and market Amira Pharmaceuticals' FLAP (5-lipoxygenase activating protein) inhibitors for treating respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. San Diego-based Amira could receive up to $425 million in upfront fees and milestone payments, along with royalties on any commercialized products. Initial work will focus on AM103, an oral, nonsteroidal compound for treating asthma that just successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Founded in mid-2005 and run by former drug industry executives and researchers, Amira already has a research collaboration with Roche and has raised $40 million in private equity financing.
