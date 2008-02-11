Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

More On Hofmeister Ions

February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Science & Technology article about Hofmeister ions certainly spotlights the current interest in the properties of these ions in aqueous solutions and at aqueous interfaces (C&EN, Nov. 26, 2007, page 45). Hofmeister effects, however, are first and foremost thermodynamic effects-for example, on the surface tension of water, the aqueous solubility of hydrocarbons or proteins, and on protein folding (Acc. Chem. Res. 1969, 2, 257)—and many significant thermodynamic contributions were overlooked.

The origin of the effect lies in the preferential interactions (ions versus water) with the surface under consideration, which determine whether the local concentration of a Hofmeister ion in the water at a surface (molecular, biopolymer, or macroscopic) is greater than, less than, or equal to its bulk concentration (Biochemistry 1982, 21, 6545; Biophys. J. 1996, 71, 2056; and Adv. Protein Chem. 1998, 51, 281). There must be a difference between local and bulk salt concentrations for there to be an effect of a Hofmeister salt on the thermodynamics of a process involving a change in water-accessible (molecular, biopolymer, or macroscopic) surface area (ASA); the larger the difference between local and bulk concentrations, the larger the effect.

Effects of both Hofmeister salts and the corresponding spectrum of nonelectrolytes (osmolytes, denaturants) on all processes in aqueous solution accompanied by a change in ASA can be quantitatively interpreted or predicted using a surface (local)-bulk partitioning model (Biophys. J. 1995, 68, 786 and J. Phys. Chem. B 2007, 111, 5411), which neatly bridges the gap (highlighted in the article) between the results of physical chemists and the needs of the biochemical/biological community.

Laurel Pegram Tom Record
Madison, Wis.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Reactions: Mechanochemistry in geochemical systems
Immobilized For Hydrophobic Interactions
Metal Nanoparticles Can Have Dipoles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE