Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

'Keeping Water Pure'

February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The first sentence in this article, "Bleach is safer than chlorine, but bleach is also made from chlorine," pretty much sums up the conundrum of switching from liquid Cl2 to sodium hypochlorite solution (C&EN, Dec. 10, 2007, page 20).

Even if all consumers of liquid Cl2 who could switch to chlorine bleach did make the change, there would still be approximately 100 old-fashioned bleach-making facilities in North America that bring in full railcars of liquid chlorine, along with railcars of 50% sodium hydroxide, to make the chlorine bleach that these consumers now use.

Most of these bleach-making facilities are located in populated areas and more than a few are located within major cities. It is these latter companies that should most certainly be required to vertically integrate and construct inherently safer brine-to-bleach plants. For those bleach-makers that are unable or unwilling to do so, plant closure is an option.

Charles F. Heimerdinger
Clifton Park, N.Y.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tesla eyes US lithium processing plant
Railroads Seek Tank Car Safety Upgrades
Westlake Ups Size Of Chlorine Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE