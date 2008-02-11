N . Leo Benoiton's expression of extreme disappointment (C&EN, Dec. 17, 2007, page 4) concerning the "confusion in terminology" for HPLC in a review of supercritical fluid chromatography (C&EN, Oct. 22, 2007, page 49) versus C&EN's reportedly eloquent instruction by an HPLC expert from Waters Corp. is rather ironic upon further investigation.
Benoiton insists that the HPLC technology was christened "high-performance liquid chromatography" and that the (mis)use of the expression "high-pressure liquid chromatography" is disturbing. Yet the most recent IUPAC "Compendium of Analytical Nomenclature" refers to the technique as "high-performance (or high pressure) liquid chromatography." Furthermore, the Waters Corp. website itself notes that the technique was originally referred to as high-pressure liquid chromatography. There is also a textbook titled "High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography."
Paul J. Karol
Pittsburgh
