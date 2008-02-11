Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

PFOA Releases Are falling

February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Perfluorooctanoic acid structure.

Eight chemical manufacturers have reported declining releases of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and related substances, including perfluorinated telomers, EPA announced last week. PFOA persists in the environment and is suspected of causing health problems, including cancer. The telomers, which are fluorinated alcohols, are believed to break down into PFOA in the environment. The decrease in industrial PFOA and telomer releases into the environment occurred at plants in the U.S. and elsewhere during 2006, according to figures provided to EPA by the companies Arkema, Asahi, Ciba, Clariant, Daikin, DuPont, 3M/Dyneon, and Solvay Solexis. The firms are taking steps to curb their releases in response to a challenge from EPA to cut releases of PFOA and the amount of the chemical found in products 95% from 2000 levels by 2010 or earlier. Data on the companies' 2006 releases, which the companies reported to EPA in 2007, are available at epa.gov/opptintr/pfoa/pubs/preports.htm.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA seeks to boost reporting on PFAS releases
EPA to assess 9,000 chemicals by 2012
Companies report slight rise in toxics releases

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE