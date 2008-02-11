Solutia Sues Banks Over Exit Package

Solutia has filed suit in U.S. bankruptcy court against Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank for withdrawing a $2 billion package that would have financed its exit from bankruptcy. According to Solutia, the banks made a firm commitment to the package in October 2007 but retracted it in late January, claiming there had been a change in the credit markets since entering the commitment. Solutia CEO Jeffry N. Quinn says the banks promised the package knowing that the financial markets were in disarray. "It is a well-documented fact that the ongoing conditions in the credit markets began in the summer of 2007," he says.
