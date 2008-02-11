Views On Climate Change

I understand that the editorial page belongs to Rudy Baum, and I understand his bias regarding global warming. However, his cherry-picked quotes (particularly those of Harlan Watson, which were taken out of context), chosen to put his spin on the issue, were over the top (C&EN, Dec. 17, 2007, page 3). What Baum knows but doesn't want to say is that climate change is a global problem and requires a global solution. Today the second-largest CO2 emitter is the U.S., while China is first.
E. Gerald Meyer
Laramie, Wyo.
I enjoyed both articles by Bette Hileman in the Dec. 24, 2007, issue of C&EN (pages 11 and 30). It's interesting to note that Nobel Laureate F. Sherwood Rowland was doubted, but right, about ozone depletion, just as Nobel Laureate Al Gore is doubted, but right, about climate change. The only problem is that Americans in general and the U.S. government in particular have been slower to respond this time!
Roger Shamel
Lexington, Mass.
