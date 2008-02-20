Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

FDA Seeks To Loosen Restrictions On Drug Promotion

Drugmakers would be allowed to use medical journal articles to market drugs for unapproved uses

by Glenn Hess
February 20, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

FDA is proposing guidelines that would allow pharmaceutical companies to alert doctors about medical or scientific journal articles that involve unapproved uses of a company's prescription drug products.

"Articles that discuss unapproved uses of FDA-approved drugs can contribute to the practice of medicine and may even constitute a medically recognized standard of care," says Randall Lutter, FDA deputy commissioner for policy.

Drugmakers are prohibited from marketing products for uses that have not been cleared by FDA as safe and effective. However, under a law that expired on Sept. 30, 2006, the agency made an exception that allowed companies to give physicians reprints of medical journal articles that provide information on unapproved uses.

"The dissemination of such materials was not viewed by FDA as evidence of an intent to promote the product for an 'off-label' use," the agency says. Since the law expired, companies have continued the practice but have sought guidance to clarify its legality.

Under the guidelines proposed on Feb. 15, FDA would allow drugmakers to continue distributing scientific or medical journal reprints on off-label uses, provided they adhere to certain principles. Among other things, articles must come from a peer-reviewed journal that has a conflict-of-interest disclosure policy.

Advocates of the new rule maintain that drug companies should be able to distribute medical journal articles so that doctors are informed immediately when new life-saving uses of their products are discovered.

"Journal articles can offer physicians valuable insight that helps them make informed decisions regarding appropriate medical treatments for their patients," says Ken Johnson, senior vice president for the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, the brand-name drug industry's trade group.

Critics charge that manufacturers have a history of promoting unapproved drug uses. The proposed rule is "terrible for the public health," says Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Oversight & Reform Committee. "It caters to the industry's desire to market their products without adequate testing or review."

State medical boards allow doctors to prescribe FDA-approved drugs however they deem appropriate. According to a 2006 analysis in the Annals of Internal Medicine, more than 20% of all prescriptions are for unapproved uses.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA offers guidance for updating generic drug labels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Generics Makers Fight Label Change
Labeling Rule Stirs Discord

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE