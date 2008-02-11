National Academy of Engineering Elects New Members

The National Academy of Engineering has elected 65 new members and nine foreign associates. The additions bring the total U.S. membership of NAE to 2,227 people and foreign associate membership to 194 people.
New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers, who work in chemically related areas, or who are members of the American Chemical Society include the following:
New Members
Robert C. Armstrong, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Ray Henry Baughman, University of Texas, Dallas; Gary S. Calabrese, Corning, Inc., Corning, N.Y.; Stephen Z. D. Cheng, University of Akron, Ohio; David A. Dzombak, Carnegie Mellon University; Gary Stephen Grest, Sandia National Laboratories; John L. Hudson, University of Virginia, Charlottesville; Michael W. Hunkapiller, Alloy Ventures Inc., Palo Alto, Calif.; Enrique Iglesia, University of California, Berkeley; Michael J. Lockett, Praxair, Tonawanda, N.Y.; John C. Martin, Gilead Sciences Inc., Foster City, Calif.; James A. Miller, Sandia National Laboratories; Bhakta B. Rath, Naval Research Laboratory; Thomas P. Russell, University of Massachusetts, Amherst; David A. Tirrell, California Institute of Technology; David R. Walt, Tufts University; Roe-Hoan Yoon, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.
New Foreign Associates
Thomas W. Healy, University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alexander I. Leontiev, Moscow State Technical University, Russia; Rutger Anthony van Santen, Eindhoven University of Technology, the Netherlands.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter