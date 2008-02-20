Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

P&G Launches Water Treatment Kits In U.S.

Profits will fund safe drinking water programs in developing countries

by Marc S. Reisch
February 20, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

ALL CLEAR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Procter & Gamble
Credit: Procter & Gamble

Trying a second time to make a commercial success out of its PR water clarifier and disinfectant, consumer products maker Procter & Gamble and its partner, plastic container maker Reliance Products, are now selling outdoor recreation and emergency preparedness kits containing PR water treatment packets in U.S. retail stores. Profits will help provide safe drinking water in poor countries.

ALL CLEAR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Procter & Gamble
Credit: Procter & Gamble

First launched in several countries in 2003, the PR packets were a commercial flop. But P&G turned the packets into a humanitarian coup when it instead provided them at cost to philanthropic agencies for distribution in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Haiti, and Kenya, where they have since provided 900 million L of clean drinking water.

Containing the disinfectant calcium hypochlorite and the flocculant iron sulfate, a PR packet can purify 10 L of water. Emptied into muddy, contaminated water, the packets help produce water free of dirt, pollutants, bacteria, and viruses within 30 minutes. U.S. consumers will be able to buy the packets in a box of six for about $15 or in a $29 mini-water-treatment kit that includes collapsible mixing and storage containers, cotton filter cloths, and three PR packets.

P&G says any profits it earns from sales of PR in the U.S. will be used to provide the packets in developing countries. "The U.S. effort will help fund our philanthropic efforts by providing 2 L of water in the developing world for every package purchased in the U.S.," says Gregory S. Allgood, director of the P&G-sponsored Children's Safe Drinking Water Program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cargill launches Red Seaweed Promise
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
P&G floats bottle made of beach plastic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Running Dry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE