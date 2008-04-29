Advertisement

People

American Academy Of Arts & Sciences Elects New Fellows

Out of 212 new members, 30 are in the chemical or related sciences

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 29, 2008
The American Academy of Arts & Sciences announced the names of its newly elected members on April 28. The 190 new fellows and 22 new foreign honorary members are leaders in the fields of science, the arts and humanities, business, public affairs, and the nonprofit sector. The academy is an honorary society and independent policy research center. The new class of fellows, including those listed below who are in chemistry, chemical engineering, and related fields, will be inducted on Oct. 11 at a ceremony at the academy???s headquarters in Cambridge, Mass.

CHEMISTRY

Berni J. Alder, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Barbara A. Baird, Cornell University

Emily A. Carter, Princeton University

Christopher Cummins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Richard A. Friesner, Columbia University

James T. Hynes, University of Colorado, Boulder

Marsha I. Lester, University of Pennsylvania

Jeffrey S. Moore, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Sunney X. Xie, Harvard University

Foreign Honorary Members

Daan Frenkel, University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Eiichi Nakamura, University of Tokyo

ENGINEERING SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES

Zdenek P. Ba??ant, Northwestern University

Pablo G. Debenedetti, Princeton University

Rakesh Jain, Harvard Medical School

Klavs F. Jensen, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

John T. Oden, University of Texas, Austin

James D. Plummer, Stanford University

Henry I. Smith, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

BIOCHEMISTRY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY

Fred E. Cohen, University of California, San Francisco

Alan D. Grossman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Philip C. Hanawalt, Stanford University

Peter S. Kim, Merck Research Laboratories, Boston

Richard Kolodner, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, San Diego; University of California, San Diego

John Kuriyan, University of California, Berkeley

David J. Lipman, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md.

Bruce W. Stillman, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Kevin Struhl, Harvard Medical School

Foreign Honorary Member

Aaron J. Ciechanover, Technion???Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel

Selected members in other fields with ties to chemistry include:

Arthur D. Levinson, Genentech

Timothy J. Mitchison, Harvard Medical School

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

