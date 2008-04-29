American Academy Of Arts & Sciences Elects New Fellows

The American Academy of Arts & Sciences announced the names of its newly elected members on April 28. The 190 new fellows and 22 new foreign honorary members are leaders in the fields of science, the arts and humanities, business, public affairs, and the nonprofit sector. The academy is an honorary society and independent policy research center. The new class of fellows, including those listed below who are in chemistry, chemical engineering, and related fields, will be inducted on Oct. 11 at a ceremony at the academy???s headquarters in Cambridge, Mass.
CHEMISTRY
Berni J. Alder, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Barbara A. Baird, Cornell University
Emily A. Carter, Princeton University
Christopher Cummins, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Richard A. Friesner, Columbia University
James T. Hynes, University of Colorado, Boulder
Marsha I. Lester, University of Pennsylvania
Jeffrey S. Moore, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Sunney X. Xie, Harvard University
Foreign Honorary Members
Daan Frenkel, University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Eiichi Nakamura, University of Tokyo
ENGINEERING SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES
Zdenek P. Ba??ant, Northwestern University
Pablo G. Debenedetti, Princeton University
Rakesh Jain, Harvard Medical School
Klavs F. Jensen, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
John T. Oden, University of Texas, Austin
James D. Plummer, Stanford University
Henry I. Smith, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
BIOCHEMISTRY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY
Fred E. Cohen, University of California, San Francisco
Alan D. Grossman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Philip C. Hanawalt, Stanford University
Peter S. Kim, Merck Research Laboratories, Boston
Richard Kolodner, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, San Diego; University of California, San Diego
John Kuriyan, University of California, Berkeley
David J. Lipman, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md.
Bruce W. Stillman, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Kevin Struhl, Harvard Medical School
Foreign Honorary Member
Aaron J. Ciechanover, Technion???Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel
Selected members in other fields with ties to chemistry include:
Arthur D. Levinson, Genentech
Timothy J. Mitchison, Harvard Medical School
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter