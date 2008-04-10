Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Chemical Breakdown Helps Plants Grow

Agrochemical's metabolite protects rice from weed killer

by Carmen Drahl
April 10, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Weed killers, also called herbicides, are central to modern farming. But they're only helpful if they selectively destroy weeds without harming crops. Researchers have uncovered new details about how an agrochemical called a safener protects rice from herbicide damage, a finding that could help in designing better weed-control strategies. Kathryn M. Evans, a postdoctoral researcher working in the labs of biologist Robert Edwards and organic chemist Patrick G. Steel at the University of Durham, England, presented the results in the Division of Biological Chemistry at this week's ACS national meeting in New Orleans.

Commercial farmers protect crops such as wheat, rice, and corn by spraying with specific combinations of safeners and herbicides. Safeners selectively boost the activity of herbicide-detoxifying enzymes called glutathione S-transferases (GSTs) in crop plants, but the chemistry behind this is unclear. The Durham team reported that in the case of fenclorim, a safener used with rice, one of its metabolites may provide long-term protection from herbicides.

To determine how plants metabolize fenclorim, the team added it to cell cultures from a model plant and then looked for metabolites with high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and mass spectrometry. They identified metabolites by synthesizing likely fenclorim breakdown products and using them as HPLC reference standards. "This allowed us to put together a full metabolic pathway for fenclorim," marking the first time researchers have obtained that level of information for any safener, Evans said.

To see which metabolites produced a protective response, the team applied fenclorim or one of several metabolites to herbicide-treated rice seedlings and measured GST activity. Whereas most metabolites did not activate GSTs as much as fenclorim, one, called CMTP, afforded comparable protection.

This research "may lead to new uses for existing herbicides in crops that were previously not tolerant to a particular herbicide," comments weed science expert Dean E. Riechers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. "This is particularly important, as weed resistance to herbicides has become an increasing problem in agriculture in recent years."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wildflowers Appear To Give Bees A Dose Of Pesticide
Manure From Antibiotic-Free Cows Promotes Antibiotic-Resistant Soil Bacteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass Spectrometry Method Provides Insights Into Insecticide Resistance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE