Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Celanese Settles Legacy Lawsuit

Firm agrees to pay $107 million to resolve polyester fiber price-fixing claims

by Marc S. Reisch
June 16, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Celanese has agreed to pay $107 million to settle claims that it participated in a scheme to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers of polyester staple fiber sold in the U.S.

About 30 textile mills that used the fiber to make fabric charged that Celanese had engaged in anticompetitive behavior prior to 1998, when the firm sold its polyester staple fiber business to Koch Industries. Koch combined the Celanese fiber businesses in 2004 with DuPont's former Invista textile fiber operations.

Celanese says the settlement resolves a ???substantial portion of the company's potential exposure??? to legacy polyester fiber claims. Celanese was spun off from Hoechst in 1999 and retained the polyester price-fixing liabilities. Still pending are claims by Koch against Celanese for indemnification in the price-fixing scheme.

Price-fixing charges have dogged polyester producers in the past. A 2002 Justice Department investigation into polyester price fixing led to the indictments of Nan Ya Plastics and Koch executives. Koch's KoSa fibers business eventually paid the government a $29 million fine to settle price-fixing charges. Another fiber producer, Wellman, paid $32 million in recent years to settle civil suits bought by fiber buyers.

Separately, Celanese says it will sell its ownership interest in several German industrial parks in which it no longer has manufacturing operations. Those industrial parks, in Knapsack, Gendorf, and Wiesbaden, contributed $9 million to Celanese's pretax 2007 earnings. Infraserv Hoechst, the former Hoechst site-service operations unit, operates the three industrial locations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Kolon Admits Theft Of DuPont Secrets
Toray Settles Trade Secret Case
Toray Buys Stake In Korean Affiliate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE