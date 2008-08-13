Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein Folding

Molecular crowding causes disease protein to change shape

by Stu Borman
August 13, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

THREE’S A CROWD
[+]Enlarge
Increasing crowding causes VlsE to change from its native football shape (top) to bent-bean (middle) and spherical forms. The antibody-recognition site that becomes much more exposed in the spherical form is indicated in green.
Increasing crowding causes VlsE to change from its native football shape (top) to bent-bean (middle) and spherical forms. The antibody-recognition site that becomes much more exposed in the spherical form is indicated in green.

New findings on the effects of solution “crowding” on protein shape could help researchers better understand how proteins function in the jam-packed cellular environment.

Computer simulations and in vitro experiments on the football-shaped protein VlsE from the Lyme disease bacterium reveal that increased crowding by surrounding macromolecules causes the protein to change shape. The protein’s shape-shift is so dramatic that a hidden site recognized by antibodies used in Lyme disease diagnostics pops out like a jack-in-the-box. The work was done by Margaret S. Cheung at the University of Houston, Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede at Rice University, and coworkers (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0803672105).

“We propose that shape changes may be one way nature controls protein function, much like different facets can be exposed in an origami ‘cootie catcher,’ ” says Wittung-Stafshede, now at Umeå University, in Sweden. “It may be possible to develop targeted crowding as a precise tool to manipulate protein conformations to turn on or off specific activities and signaling cascades.”

In 1981, physical biochemist Allen P. Minton of the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases used a model system to first predict that crowding could cause elongated proteins to adopt more compact shapes. And other early studies showed that crowding could influence protein stability and folding speed. But the new study is the first to demonstrate crowding-induced shape changes in a large, biologically relevant protein. “I am pleased to see an experimental demonstration of the effect,” Minton says.

“What is new here is the idea that if a native protein has an elongated or nonspherical shape, then molecular crowding agents can selectively stabilize various states,” comments biophysics professor Ken A. Dill of the University of California, San Francisco. The study is “a significant extension of Minton’s early predictions,” and it shows that crowding “may have interesting biological relevance.”

Cheung, Wittung-Stafshede, and coworkers show that as crowding increases, VlsE converts from its native football shape to a bent-bean structure with additional α-helices. Then, at a level of crowding comparable with that in living cells, some of the α-helices change to β-sheet-like conformations, and the protein collapses to become spherical.

In the spherical state, an antibody-recognition site that had been largely hidden in the football and bent-bean forms becomes exposed on the outside of the protein. Until now, researchers didn’t understand how antibodies used in diagnostic tests for Lyme disease interacted with and recognized this site, which appeared inaccessible in crystal structures of native VlsE.

“Crowding and other environmental factors that affect protein shape may modulate protein function in cells,” says biological physicist José Onuchic of UC San Diego. “Much more is needed to demonstrate the feasibility of this effect,” but the study suggests a new mechanism cells may use to modulate protein function, he adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transcription activation complex analyzed in high-def
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA Epigenetic Mechanism Revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eye Exam For Chaperone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE