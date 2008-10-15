Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Spotting Nascent Protein Crystals

Optical technique reduces background noise and could cut screening times and costs

by Carmen Drahl
October 15, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

CRYSTAL CLEAR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
An image of a protein crystal captured by SHG microscopy (left) contains less background noise than one captured by a conventional fluorescence technique (right).
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
An image of a protein crystal captured by SHG microscopy (left) contains less background noise than one captured by a conventional fluorescence technique (right).

A microscopy technique that harnesses a special optical effect could detect smaller protein crystals than can any other optical method. The technique may reduce the time and expense required to screen crystallization conditions, a major bottleneck in protein structure determination by X-ray crystallography.

Traditional high-throughput crystal screens can find only protein crystals that are at least micrometer-sized. Some screens also have a significant background signal due to fluorophores used in detection. Garth J. Simpson and coworkers at Purdue University have shown that their microscopy technique, based on a nonlinear optical effect called second harmonic generation (SHG), effectively eliminates background noise in crystal screens (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja805983b). They estimate that their technique can discern crystals with dimensions in the 100-nm range. This improvement in resolution would reduce the amount of protein needed per screen and allow earlier detection without the need for fluorophores.

SHG occurs when intense laser light interacts with certain ordered materials, including some crystals. In such cases, some photons from the laser combine to form new photons with twice the energy of the originals. The Purdue team outfitted a microscope with a laser and detected crystals of two different proteins via their telltale SHG signals. "The advantage of our technique is its selectivity," Simpson says. Randomly oriented protein aggregates and solvent molecules cannot give off that signal, which eliminates background noise, he explains. The technique won't work on highly symmetrical protein crystals because of the physical principles governing SHG, but such crystals make up less than 1% of crystals that have been characterized, he adds.

"Since the majority of protein crystal classes should be SHG active, there is the potential for widespread adoption of this idea to screen for crystals," says bioanalytical chemist Paul S. Cremer of Texas A&M University.

"The fact that this work is performed with a standard laser system will make it highly attractive to the scientific community," adds spectroscopist Franz M. Geiger of Northwestern University.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Second-harmonic generation with soft X-rays probes buried interfaces
Extending the capabilities of mass spectrometry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopy technique quickly distinguishes crystal polymorphs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE