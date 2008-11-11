Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

ArQule Secures Development Partner

Daiichi licenses ArQule's lead cancer compound

by Lisa M. Jarvis
November 11, 2008
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ArQule
Credit: ArQule

ArQule, the Woburn, Mass.-based biotech company, has sealed two deals with Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo that will provide an influx of cash to help drive the development of its drug pipeline.

In the first agreement, Daiichi will pay $60 million up front, as well as undisclosed milestone and royalty payments, for access to ArQule's ARQ197, a small molecule that blocks a protein known as Met. The companies will share development costs for Phase II and III trials of ARQ197, and ArQule has the option to comarket the drug in the U.S. The agreement covers the world except Japan and three other Asian countries where Kyowa Hakko Kirin previously acquired development rights.

The ubiquity of Met has made it a hot target for drug developers; some 10 to 15% of solid tumors carry a mutation that causes Met to be overexpressed (C&EN, Aug. 20, 2007, page 15). The protein plays many roles in cancer, but perhaps the most intriguing is its ability to help cells develop resistance to drugs targeting tyrosine-kinase receptors, including lung cancer treatments such as AstraZeneca's Iressa and Genentech's Tarceva.

ArQule says its drug differs from other Met inhibitors in development because it does not compete with the energy-transfer nucleotide adenosine 5'-triphosphate (ATP) in binding to the active site on the protein.

Under a separate pact, Daiichi will fork over another $15 million, as well as research funding, to use ArQule's kinase inhibitor discovery platform to find new anticancer drugs. The firms have launched a research collaboration that has already selected two kinase targets. Daiichi will have the option to license any compounds developed against those targets.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sosei Heptares gets $26 million from Takeda for GPCR collaboration
Genentech gets cancer drug from Hanmi
Drugmakers Target B-Cell Treatments

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE