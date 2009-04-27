Bayer Adds Urethanes

Bayer MaterialScience is spending roughly $3 million on a new production line in Dormagen, Germany, to make high-purity waterborne urethane dispersions. The dispersions, which will be sold to the cosmetics industry under the name Baycusan C, do not contain cosolvent and are free of preservatives, Bayer says. The Dormagen facility is also being modified to make Baycusan products for the medical market.
