Bayer Signs A Pair Of Crop R&D Deals

Bayer CropScience and Israel's Evogene have signed a three-year pact focused on increasing rice productivity and yield. Candidate genes discovered by Evogene will be introduced into Bayer's rice research pipeline for the development of high-yielding hybrid rice. Bayer and Evogene established their first rice R&D collaboration in 2007. Meanwhile, Bayer and Belgium's Janssen Pharmaceutica are joining forces to develop new post-harvest methods of protecting produce against fungal diseases. They will draw on Bayer's portfolio of fungicide active ingredients.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter