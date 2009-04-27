Advertisement

April 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 17
Merck KGaA will consolidate the research, development, and production of Eusolex UV-Pearls—sun protection filters for personal care products—at its Darmstadt, Germany, site. The materials are made with Merck technology for microencapsulating ultraviolet absorbers in tiny sol-gel glass beads.

NatureWorks has converted a former pilot plant for its polylactide polymers into an applications lab. The firm, a joint venture between Cargill and Teijin, says it invested $1 million in the Savage, Minn., facility.

Nova Chemicals has licensed its technology for expandable polystyrene beads for drinking cups to Indian polystyrene maker Supreme Petrochem. Supreme will build a 20,000-ton-per-year plant in Nagothane, India. The deal also includes a supply agreement between the companies.

Bayer MaterialScience says it will no longer distribute its polycarbonate products through Ashland, though Ashland will still sell Bayer's thermoplastic polyurethanes. Last month, Ashland inked a deal to distribute products from SABIC Innovative Plastics, a Bayer competitor formerly known as GE Plastics.

Ashland's Aqualon cellulose derivatives subsidiary has inaugurated a China technical support center on the campus of the Nanjing University of Technology in the Nanjing Chemical Industry Park. Aqualon says it's the world's second-largest producer of cellulose ethers and the only producer of refined wood rosin.

Shanghai ChemPartner, a drug discovery services firm, has teamed up with Japan's Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho in what the two companies call a strategic alliance. SKK says it is aiming to expand its diabetes drug research.

Materia has received a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer grant from NIH to further develop a family of drug discovery reagents. Collaborating with University of Kansas chemistry professor Paul R. Hanson, Materia will use ring-opening metathesis polymerization catalysts to generate immobilized reagents and scavengers for use in high-throughput chemistry and parallel synthesis.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. has relocated its R&D facility in Bothell, Wash., to larger quarters nearby. The company says the new site, which houses about 40 people, will accommodate its plans to double operations in Washington over the next five years.

