Policy

Call For Papers: SERMACS 2009

April 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 17
SAN JUAN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Puerto Rico Convention Center
Night view of the Parque de las Fuentes leading to the Puerto Rico Convention Center's main entrance.
Credit: Puerto Rico Convention Center
Night view of the Parque de las Fuentes leading to the Puerto Rico Convention Center's main entrance.

The ACS Puerto Rico Section solicits abstracts for the 61st ACS Southeast Regional Meeting (SERMACS 2009), which will run on Oct. 21–24 at the San Juan Convention Center. The meeting's theme, "Think Positive, Think Global, Think Chemistry," encompasses a variety of planned symposia, workshops, and special events, including plenary addresses by Nobel Laureates Roald Hoffmann and Harry Kroto. The deadline for submitting abstracts is Aug. 31. Detailed information about submitting abstracts, programming, registration, housing, and the exhibition are posted at sermacs2009.org.

Organizers seek papers in traditional and emerging areas of chemistry. Invited symposia include "Supramolecular Science & Self-Assembly," "Current Trends in Nanotechnology," "Bioenergy: Fuels, Chemicals & Power," "Current Interdisciplinary Trends in Organic Chemistry," "Process Technologies in the Biopharmaceutical Industry," "Current Trends in Inorganic Chemistry," "Analytical Chemistry," "Chemistry Education," "Chemical Modification in Gene Regulation," "Protein Structure & Function," and "Patent Law."

A vendor exposition will showcase products and services of special interest to attendees. Booth space is going quickly, so interested companies should visit the website or contact Agustín Ruíz at (787) 370-1401 or Jorge Colón at (787) 402-2015.

Workshops on chemical health and safety and leadership development are planned. ACS Career Resources also will offer workshops and one-on-one résumé reviews. An Education Day will include a graduate school fair, undergraduate oral and poster sessions, a high school teachers program, and workshops.

A special National Chemistry Week event, "Festival de Química," will be hosted by ACS President Thomas H. Lane and will include hands-on demonstrations for K–12 students from around the island.

Advance registration closes on Sept. 29. SERMACS 2009 has reserved a block of rooms at the Conrad Condado Plaza. For reservations, call (888) 722-1278 or (787) 977-4773 or register through the meeting website. The hotel reservation deadline is Sept. 25.

For more information, contact Ingrid Montes, general chair, at (787) 764-0000 ext. 3004 or sermacs2009@gmail.com. For programming information, contact Néstor Carballeira at (787) 764-0000 ext. 4791 or sermacs2009@gmail.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

