Call For Papers: SWRM 2009

The ACS Rio Grande Section invites submission of papers for the 65th Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM 2009), which will take place on Nov. 4–7 at the Camino Real Hotel in El Paso, Texas. Abstract submission will open soon at the meeting website, swrm.info/index.htm, which will also post updates.
Organizers are soliciting papers for the following symposia: "Crystal Engineering," "Forensic Chemistry Research & Education," "Main-Group Chemistry," "Nuclear Chemistry & Repository Science," "Chemical Education," "Biological Structure & Folding," "Biological Applications of NMR," "Organometallic Chemistry," "Environmental Science," "Self-Organizing Materials: Design, Supramolecular Structure & Function," "Carbohydrate Chemistry & Biology," "Renewable Bioenergy," and "Photocatalysis & Materials for Energy," along with general sessions in analytical, biochemistry, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry. Many sessions will be jointly chaired by chemists from the U.S. and Mexico.
ACS President Thomas H. Lane and President-Elect Joseph S. Francisco will chair a special Presidential Session. A symposium on "Best Practices in Chemical Outreach" is planned, as is programming for middle school, high school, and community college science teachers. Where possible, continuing education credits will be arranged. An undergraduate research symposium and a graduate school fair are planned. Any graduate school interested in participating should contact Keith Pannell at kpannell@utep.edu.
ACS Career Resources will present workshops at the meeting. The meeting will also feature an exposition of products and services. Companies wishing to exhibit should contact Bonnie Gunn, exposition chair, at bmgunn@utep.edu for more information.
SWRM 2009 has arranged for the hotel rate of $99 per night. Contact the Camino Real Hotel at (800) 769-4300 or (915) 534-3099, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM, and identify yourself as an ACS meeting attendee. Early registration is encouraged.
For more information about the meeting, contact one of the general meeting cochairs, Pannell at kpannell@utep.edu or (915) 747-5796 or Geoffrey Saupe at gsaupe@utep.edu or (915) 747-7559.
