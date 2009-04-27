Deadline Extended For Green Chemistry Conference

The "early-bird registration" deadline for this summer's 13th Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference has been extended to May 13.
Attendees taking advantage of early-bird registration can save anywhere from $65 to $160 over on-site registration, depending on whether they are registering for the entire conference or just one day.
The conference, which will be held on June 23–25 in College Park, Md., features seven separate tracks based around the National Academy of Sciences 2006 report "Sustainability in the Chemical Industry: Grand Challenges and Research Needs."
Visit www.gcande.org to register, reserve housing, and view this year's technical program.
