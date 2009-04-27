Free Subscriptions To ACS Press Publications

Starting immediately, all ACS members and national and student affiliates are eligible to receive free subscriptions to two of the society's premier electronic communications products: the "Weekly PressPac" and "Daily NewsBrief."
ACS has been using the PressPac to pitch news items to science journalists worldwide since 2006. Every Wednesday, more than 2,000 reporters receive an e-mail from ACS containing four digests of about 250 words each from ACS journals and one from C&EN. NewsBriefs track news media coverage of PressPac items. At the request of the Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, these subscriptions are now a benefit of ACS membership.
"Our PressPac and NewsBriefs are not just for journalists anymore," says Glenn Ruskin, director of the ACS Office of Public Affairs. "Subscribers will get a look at news reporting early in the process and learn how stories about ACS originate, and they will also have advance information on stories weeks or months before the news hits print and online sites—access that used to be reserved for reporters."
A lot of work goes into each PressPac. Science writers at ACS's Office of Public Affairs review galley proofs of about 33,000 scientific reports and selected C&EN features each year, gleaning those items that are likely to have the most appeal to broad audiences. They write PressPac items in nontechnical language and aim for a lively, engaging style, connecting scientific research to the everyday lives of nonscientists.
"PressPac has been an enormously successful tool in helping us inform the public about the nature and value of chemistry," Ruskin says. To subscribe, send an e-mail to newsroom@acs.org with the word "Subscribe" in the subject line and your e-mail address in the body of the message.
