Business

Invista Scales Back Nylon Intermediates

by Michael McCoy
April 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 17
Fibers producer Invista will end production of adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine, both nylon 6,6 intermediates, at its plant in Maitland, Ontario, by the end of the year. The move will eliminate about 240 of 400 jobs at the site. The plant also will stop making dibasic esters. It will continue to produce Dytek A amine, an intermediate used to make adhesives, curing agents, polyurethanes, and other chemicals. "The restructuring is necessitated in part by the severe downturn in the global economy," says Joe Hendriks, manager of the site. The shutdown continues a scaling back on the part of Invista, which Koch Industries acquired from DuPont in 2004. In December 2008, the company idled polyethylene terephthalate resin operations in Millhaven, Ontario. And in October 2008, it closed most of its nylon fiber plant in Seaford, Del. Invista is one of two large U.S. nylon producers. The other one, Solutia, recently agreed to sell its $1.8 billion-per-year nylon business to SK Capital Partners for $50 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

