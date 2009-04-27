Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

New Molecules In Space

Discovery of two complex compounds hints at more chemical diversity lurking in space

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

AN INTERNATIONAL research team has peered into a gaseous cloud at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy and detected ethyl formate and n-propyl cyanide, two of the most complex organic molecules ever observed outside our solar system. On the basis of spectroscopic evidence and computer models of how the molecules were formed, the scientists believe that molecules with even greater chemical complexity are waiting to be discovered in space.

One of those molecules is glycine, the simplest amino acid, which has eluded detection thus far. Glycine is similar in size and complexity to the two new compounds, and its presence would help confirm suspicions that prebiotic chemistry exists beyond our solar system.

Team member Robin T. Garrod, an astrochemist at Cornell University, announced the discovery on behalf of the team on April 21 during the European Week of Astronomy & Space Science at the University of Hertfordshire, in England. The study is also being reported in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics (DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/200811550).

Commenting on the discovery, astrochemist Steven B. Charnley of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, in Greenbelt, Md., tells C&EN that detecting these compounds should help shed new light on how complex molecules are formed in space and "gives impetus to future searches for higher amino acids, as well as for nucleobases and their heterocyclic precursors."

The researchers used millimeter-wavelength spectroscopy to study a dense cloud of gas and icy dust particles in the star-forming region Sagittarius B2. This particular spot in the universe has been a treasure trove of many different types of small organic molecules (C&EN, June 16, 2008, page 58). Even so, detecting ethyl formate and n-propyl cyanide was difficult for the scientists because the 36 spectral lines they assigned to the two compounds were hidden in a forest of 3,700 overlapping spectral lines from the many molecules detected.

The study supports the idea that larger and more complex molecules like ethyl formate and n-propyl cyanide form stepwise on the surface of dust grains by tacking a functional group onto a building block formed from an existing molecule, rather than by adding atoms sequentially, Garrod says. This process appears to be limitless, "so there's good reason to expect even more complex organic molecules to be out there, if we can detect them," he adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find complex organic molecules in a young galaxy 12 billion light years away
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methanol could survive the birth of a solar system

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE