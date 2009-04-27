Süd-Chemie To Buy BASF Catalyst Site

Süd-Chemie has reached an agreement to buy BASF's synthesis gas catalysts plant in Nanjing, China. The plant employs 400 people who produce more than 30 different types of catalysts primarily used to convert coal and natural gas to ammonia or methanol. Combined with its existing catalyst site in Panjin, China, Süd-Chemie says the acquisition will make it the largest manufacturer of syngas catalysts in China. BASF says it is selling the Nanjing plant as part of an efficiency move, but vows to use its other assets in China to take advantage of the country's growing catalyst market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter