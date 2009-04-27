Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Security Dispute Reaches Congress

Bayer admits using security law to block public access to chemical accident information

by Jeff Johnson
April 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Benjamin Myers
Bresland (from left), Buckner, Bayer Vice President Nick Crosby, and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. James Watson converse after the hearing.
Credit: Benjamin Myers
Bresland (from left), Buckner, Bayer Vice President Nick Crosby, and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. James Watson converse after the hearing.

BAYERCROPSCIENCE USED antiterrorism security regulations to keep the public from knowing details about a cascade of failures that led to an explosion and fire as well as the deaths of two workers at its Institute, W.Va., chemical facility last year, the company admitted at a congressional hearing on April 21.

The company has been embroiled in a dispute with the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) over what information the independent federal board can tell the public about the Aug. 28, 2008, accident (C&EN, April 20, page 36). Bayer had identified some 2,000 documents as possibly "sensitive security information" (SSI), a classification that restricts CSB's ability to make them public, according to a report by the House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations.

At a subcommittee hearing last week, William Buckner, president and CEO of Bayer CropScience, said in a prepared statement that Bayer was invoking SSI in part "to limit negative publicity generally about the company or the Institute facility, [and] to avoid public pressure to reduce the volume of MIC [methyl isocyanate] that is produced and stored at Institute by changing to alternative technologies or even calls by some in our community to eliminate MIC production entirely."

In 1984, the accidental release of MIC led to thousands of deaths in Bhopal, India, but at the hearing, Bayer defended its storage of MIC, saying it is used in four of the company's processes and is amply protected.

CSB's preliminary investigation found that the accident was due to a runaway reaction in the methomyl pesticide unit, which uses MIC as a feedstock. Contributing to the accident was Bayer's decision to bypass three safety locks during unit start-up. MIC air monitors near the unit were also not working.

CSB Chairman John Bresland told the subcommittee that the accident could have been much worse. The explosion sent a 5,000-lb vessel flying 50 feet north through a maze of steel beams and pipes; if it had flown south, it would have hit a storage tank holding 7 tons of MIC, he said. Bayer, Bresland added, is the only U.S. company that continues to store large quantities of MIC.

Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.), subcommittee chairman, tells C&EN he intends to modify plant security laws to restrict companies' use of SSI designations.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Safety Lapses At Chevron
CSB Video Urges Use Of Safer Design
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer Accused Of Skirting Safety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE