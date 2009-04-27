Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Shaping Policy On Climate Change

Auctioning versus giving away emission allowances remains unsettled

by Cheryl Hogue
April 27, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
EPA may regulate CO2 and five other greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.
Credit: Shutterstock
EPA may regulate CO2 and five other greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.

IN PREPARATION to move a greenhouse gas cap-and-trade bill soon—and to make Environmental Protection Agency regulation of such gases unnecessary—the House Energy & Commerce Committee heard from a panoply of interested parties last week. The 67 witnesses discussed how best to lower emissions and operate an emissions-trading program.

In a three-day marathon of hearings, the panel heard from business leaders, including representatives of the chemical and petroleum industries, who have drafted a blueprint for U.S. climate policy. Other witnesses came from automakers, electric utilities, state regulatory agencies, environmental organizations, unions, and an interfaith group. The panel also heard from the secretaries of energy and transportation, as well as the EPA administrator.

The hearings focused on a draft bill released earlier this month by Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.) and Energy & Environment Subcommittee Chairman Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) (C&EN, April 6, page 6). The draft legislation would cap the amount of industrial carbon dioxide releases permitted in the U.S. and require businesses to hold allowances for the amount they emit. Those allowances could be bought and sold in an open market.

A crucial issue debated at the hearings is what portion of the emission allowances would be auctioned and how many would be given away by the federal government in a process called allocation.

President Barack Obama has called for a 100% auction of allowances to generate revenue to help families and businesses transition to a low-carbon economy. But the President has not pushed this position. Many in Congress and industry contend that coal-fired utilities and energy-intensive industries that face tough foreign competition, such as chemical manufacturing and steelmaking, need allowances given to them, at least in&nbsp;the early years of the program.

The Waxman-Markey draft bill, meanwhile, is silent on the auction-versus-allocation issue, presumably to allow a more wide-ranging debate. Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), the top Republican on the Energy & Commerce Committee, said the lack of clarity creates the opportunity for lobbyists in favor of free allowances to sway votes.

Regardless of how many allowances are auctioned or initially given away, they would sell for $13 to $17 per metric ton of CO2 equivalent in 2015, according to an EPA analysis of the draft Waxman-Markey bill. It estimates the price would rise to $17 to $22 per ton in 2020.

For several weeks, House lawmakers have articulated plans to move climate legislation this year, but they now have a new incentive for action, supplied by EPA. In mid-April, the agency took the first step toward regulating greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act, a situation that Congress wants to keep from happening.

That step was an EPA proposal determining that emissions of CO2 and five other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare. The agency made the proposed determination in response to a 2007 U.S. Supreme Court ruling (C&EN, April 9, 2007, page 9).

If finalized, EPA's so-called endangerment finding would require the agency to regulate releases of CO2, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride.

But Congress and the Obama Administration, backed by businesses, agree that the job of curbing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change is best handled by federal legislators rather than EPA.

Waxman and Markey are expected to formally introduce their climate bill this week.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Actions Under Fire
EPA Finalizes CO2 Reduction Rule
Climate Change

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE