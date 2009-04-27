Sumitomo And Aramco Mull Saudi Expansion

Sumitomo Chemical and Saudi Aramco have agreed to begin a feasibility study for the expansion of their $8.5 billion oil refining and petrochemical joint venture, which just started production in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia. The proposed expansion would use an additional ethane feedstock supply of 30 million cu ft per day as well as 3 million metric tons of naphtha per year to produce methyl methacrylate, caprolactam, nylon 6, polyols, acetone, cumene, and other chemicals. The partners envisage this second phase will start production late in 2014.
