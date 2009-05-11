Advertisement

People

Akron Award Nominations Open

by Linda Wang
May 11, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 19
NOMINATIONS ARE being accepted for the 2009 ACS Akron Section Award, which is given to recognize young industrial or academic scientists and to encourage their interaction with section members.

Nominees should be under the age of 45 and be a scientist or engineer working in any branch of chemistry or chemical engineering in industry or academia. The nominee must demonstrate exceptional promise for making significant contributions to chemical science and reside within 400 miles of Akron, Ohio.

Nominators are requested to include a synopsis of the accomplishments of the candidate and to define and document the importance of the nominee's contributions. At least one seconding letter should accompany the nomination. Renominations from previous years are encouraged. The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque. The awardee will deliver two lectures and visit local scientists.

Nominations should be sent to H. C. Stevens, Department of Chemistry, University of Akron, Akron, OH 44325-3601. For more information call (330) 972-6838 or e-mail conrad2@uakron.edu. The deadline is July 1.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

