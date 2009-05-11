Alliances Formed For Solar And Wind Power

Konarka Technologies, a developer of flexible solar panels, has signed an agreement with Arch Aluminum & Glass to integrate solar films into glass building materials. Arch specializes in fabricating architectural glass. Konarka says its solar material is ideal for building applications because it is flexible, lightweight, and semitransparent. Separately, Ashland Performance Materials has joined Amtech and Endurance Wind Power to produce wind turbine blades at Amtech's Washington state plant. Amtech will fabricate the blades for Endurance using Ashland's thermoset resins.
