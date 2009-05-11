BASF Opens Fuel-Cell Facility

BASF has opened a facility in Somerset, N.J., to make high-temperature membrane electrode assemblies. Inside fuel cells, MEAs are connected in what are called stacks. Composed of electrodes, catalysts, and membranes, these assemblies allow hydrogen to react with oxygen to generate electricity, release heat, and emit only water. The Somerset facility was previously operated by Pemeas, once Celanese's fuel-cell development affiliate, which BASF purchased in 2006. BASF says it invested more than $10 million in the facility. The company is targeting markets such as home power generation, portable battery backup, and supplementing lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter