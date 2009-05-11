Bayer Will Build A Nanotubes Plant

Bayer MaterialScience has started construction on a carbon nanotube plant at the Chempark industrial site in Leverkusen, Germany. The company will spend $29 million to build a facility from which it will supply 200 tons per year of its Baytubes multiwalled nanotubes. For the past two years, it has been operating a 60-ton pilot plant in Laufenburg, Germany. Bayer MaterialScience Chief Administrative Officer Robert J. Kumpf told attendees at the Nanotech 2009 conference in Houston last week that the company has received EPA approval to sell Baytubes in the U.S after undergoing a two-year-long review process.
