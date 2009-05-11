Biovail Signs Deals With Acadia, GSK

Biovail and Acadia Pharmaceuticals are joining to commercialize pimavanserin, a drug developed by Acadia to treat psychosis caused by Parkinson's disease. It is currently in Phase III clinical trials. Biovail will make a $30 million up-front payment plus milestone payments for commercial achievements. Acadia could get up to $395 million. Separately, Biovail will acquire U.S. rights to GlaxoSmithKline's antidepressant Wellbutrin XL for $510 million. The drug, now off patent, was developed by Biovail.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter